About Last Night: Carolina Hurricanes Close Out Big Win in Front End of Back-to-Back

The Carolina Hurricanes put an end to their two-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Scottrade Center last night. A quick start from Carolina, featuring a nice goal from Derek Ryan at the 69-second mark of period one, gave the road team an early edge, but a pair of St. Louis goals in the opening half of period two flipped the script for the Hurricanes.

