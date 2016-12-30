World Juniors 2017 Daily: United States Tops Russia, Canada Cruises, and Finland Faces Relegation

Thursday meant a full slate of games at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championships, including two marquee matchups featuring Sweden vs. Finland and the United States vs. Russia, bookended by Denmark vs. Czech Republic and Latvia vs. Canada. The Danes continued their improbable tournament success, defeating the Czech Republic in overtime 3-2 on an absolute beauty of a goal by Mathias From .

