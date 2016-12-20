World Juniors 2017 Daily: Russia Gets Back On Track
Remember two days ago, when Canada ran out to a 4-1 lead over Russia and people were wondering what in the world was happening to the Russian team and whether it could make good on its expected deep run at the 2017 World Juniors? Yeah, never mind. Granted, Latvia isn't the most imposing opposition, but the Russians served notice that they won't be a pushover and face a very intriguing matchup with the United States tomorrow.
