Watch: World Juniors 2017 - Nicolas Roy Goes Through Entire Russian Team, Puts Canada Up 3-1
The Team Canada line of Nicolas Roy , Julien Gauthier and Tyson Jost, as Kevin previewed earlier today , has shown a ton of chemistry in the pre-tournament warmup games before this year's World Juniors. They're showing it off tonight too in the first game of the tournament for Canada against Russia.
