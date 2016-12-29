Watch: Nicolas Roy contributes to Canada's cakewalk over Latvia at 2017 World Juniors
For the second time in three games, Hurricanes prospect Nicolas Roy has lit the lamp for Team Canada at the 2017 World Juniors. His tip-in on the power play midway through the first period put Canada up 2-0 on their way to a 3-0 lead after one.
