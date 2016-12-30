Watch: Michal Kempny scores his first...

Watch: Michal Kempny scores his first NHL career goal

13 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

Michal Kempny scored his first NHL career goal in the first period against Cam Ward of the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night at PNC Arena. Kempny, 26, is playing in his first NHL season after he was acquired last spring by Chicago.

