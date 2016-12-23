Watch: Jordan Staal Forces a Turnover, Converts a Breakaway

You know things aren't going well when Jaccob Slavin , he of the ten career penalty minutes, takes a high sticking penalty - that, in fairness, was totally undeserved after he lifted David Pastrnak's stick and the B's winger hit his own face with his stick. Fortunately, the hockey gods saw fit to rectify this cruel twist of fate, as Jordan Staal pickpocketed Austin Czarnik at the blue line and took off, converting a breakaway from the red line in at 10:12 to cut the Bruins ' lead to 2-1.

