Watch: Jordan Staal Forces a Turnover, Converts a Breakaway
You know things aren't going well when Jaccob Slavin , he of the ten career penalty minutes, takes a high sticking penalty - that, in fairness, was totally undeserved after he lifted David Pastrnak's stick and the B's winger hit his own face with his stick. Fortunately, the hockey gods saw fit to rectify this cruel twist of fate, as Jordan Staal pickpocketed Austin Czarnik at the blue line and took off, converting a breakaway from the red line in at 10:12 to cut the Bruins ' lead to 2-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC