Vasilevskiy, power play, lead Lightning past Hurricanes 3-1

Brian Boyle and Jonathan Drouin scored first-period power-play goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night. Carolina got a goal from Sebastian Aho, and Cam Ward stopped 22 shots.

