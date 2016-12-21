Red Wings' Nick Jensen excited, anxious and nervous with possible NHL debut looming
Nick Jensen expected to be in Grand Rapids today, practicing with the Griffins in preparation of Wednesday's home game vs. Milwaukee. Jensen was told he'd be joining the Detroit Red Wings in Raleigh after the club decided to put fellow defenseman Alexey Marchenko on the seven-day injured reserve list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC