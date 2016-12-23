Recap: Teravainen The Hero As Hurricanes Top Bruins 3-2 In Overtime

Teuvo Teravainen's goal 3:01 into overtime was the difference as the Carolina Hurricanes clawed back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a point in their tenth straight home game, a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in overtime to extend their winning streak to three entering the Christmas break. Riding a nine-game home point streak, the Hurricanes looked every part a team that had played 24 hours before.

