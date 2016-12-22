PHT Morning Skate: A full hockey scouting report on Santa Claus

NBC Hockey Analyst Pierre McGuire even draws parallels between Jolly Saint Nick and Pavel Datsyuk. -Earlier this week, Jaromir Jagr tied Mark Messier for second all-time in points, but which player was more dominant at their best? NHL.com's Rob Vollman makes a case for Jagr's best being better than Messier's best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.