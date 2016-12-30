NHL Capsules

Jay McClement scored the key goal 2:54 into the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night. Elias Lindholm and Lee Stempniak scored early goals 1:05 apart to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead, and they held on to earn a point in their 11th straight home game.

