Is Carolina Hurricanes Ron Francis Making The Grade?
While the Carolina Hurricanes play on the ice is underwhelming, what is the score for the team up in the board room? Despite no major free agent signings by the Carolina Hurricanes in the offseason, Ron Francis and company kept themselves occupied with a lot of minor transactions. But did any of those moves actually work out? Given Carolina's record this year, it would be easy to say no they didn't; a somewhat correct viewpoint if a bit myopic.
