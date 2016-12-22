Hurricanes vs Sabres Recap: Canes Sustain Early Lead to Defeat Buffalo 3-1

For the second straight game, an early goal set the pace for the Carolina Hurricanes as they hung on for a win, this time in regulation, over the Buffalo Sabres by a 3-1 score. The Canes took a 1-0 lead off the stick of Jeff Skinner , as he took a lead pass from Jaccob Slavin , faked a shot to get Sabres goalie Robin Lehner to commit, then wristed a shot home over Lehner's glove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.