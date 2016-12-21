Doug Warf to leave Carolina Hurricanes to become marketing chief of O2 Fitness
It's not every day that a sports organization puts out a press release announcing the departure of a vice president of marketing, and the fact that the Carolina Hurricanes did exactly that on Wednesday underscores the gigantic shoes that Doug Warf will leave behind when he departs for a new career opportunity after the start of the new year. Doug joined the Hurricanes as an intern in 2001 and worked his way up the ladder, becoming the executive director of the Kids 'n Community Foundation in 2007 and earning a promotion to vice president of marketing in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Carolina Hurricanes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|jaBo
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|yonse2
|1
|Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|John James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC