Doug Warf to leave Carolina Hurricanes to become marketing chief of O2 Fitness

Wednesday Dec 21

It's not every day that a sports organization puts out a press release announcing the departure of a vice president of marketing, and the fact that the Carolina Hurricanes did exactly that on Wednesday underscores the gigantic shoes that Doug Warf will leave behind when he departs for a new career opportunity after the start of the new year. Doug joined the Hurricanes as an intern in 2001 and worked his way up the ladder, becoming the executive director of the Kids 'n Community Foundation in 2007 and earning a promotion to vice president of marketing in 2012.

