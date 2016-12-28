Checkers swap goalies with Everblades
The Charlotte Checkers have sent goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to Florida Everblades of the ECHL and recalled goalie Daniel Altshuller to Charlotte. Nedeljkovic had an extremely rough start to his first professional season and may need to develop in the ECHL for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
