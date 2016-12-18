Carolina Hurricanes Recall Klas Dahlb...

Carolina Hurricanes Recall Klas Dahlbeck from Charlotte Checkers

Sunday Dec 18

Dahlbeck has played in nine games for the Hurricanes this season, last suiting up in a home game against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 12. He was assigned to Charlotte on Dec. 7 and played in six games with the Checkers, tallying one assist. He was eligible to spend up to 14 days with the minor league club per the terms of the assignment.

