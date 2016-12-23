Carolina Hurricanes/Detroit Red Wings postponed game rescheduled for March 27
The Raleigh Ringers probably won't be back to play at an actual game, so hopefully this photo is a suitable raincheck. The game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings that was postponed due to a malfunction of the compressor that cools the ice on Monday has been rescheduled to Monday, March 27, it was announced today.
