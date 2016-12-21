Carolina Hurricanes Activate Eddie La...

Carolina Hurricanes Activate Eddie Lack From Injured Reserve; Assign Michael Leighton to Checkers

After a month on the shelf following a concussion suffered in practice in late November, Eddie Lack will be back on the bench for the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow night as they face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Lack was activated off injured reserve today after he passed a concussion baseline test this afternoon.

