Carolina beats Chicago 3-2 to continu...

Carolina beats Chicago 3-2 to continue surge on home ice

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward blocks a shot despite Chicago Blackhawks' Tyler Motte and Carolina Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck battling behind him during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm slips the puck past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling with Artemi Panarin nearby for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward freezes the puck after it is shot by Chicago Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza with Hawks Ryan Hartman looking on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Chicago Blackhawks' Tanner Kero battles with Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan and Brett Pesce during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina Hurricanes goalie ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Back To Work - A Few Quick Thoughts (Feb '14) Feb '14 jaBo 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News NHL Free Agency 2013: Where Carolina Hurricanes... (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Anton Khudobin Goes to the Carolina Hurricanes (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Hurricanes think defense with trade amid NHL Draft (Jul '13) Jul '13 yonse2 1
News Philadelphia Flyers' Simmonds Needed for Caroli... (Feb '13) Feb '13 John James 1
See all Carolina Hurricanes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carolina Hurricanes Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,870 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC