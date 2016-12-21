Carolina beats Chicago 3-2 to continue surge on home ice

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward blocks a shot despite Chicago Blackhawks' Tyler Motte and Carolina Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck battling behind him during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm slips the puck past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling with Artemi Panarin nearby for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward freezes the puck after it is shot by Chicago Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza with Hawks Ryan Hartman looking on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Chicago Blackhawks' Tanner Kero battles with Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan and Brett Pesce during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina Hurricanes goalie ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.