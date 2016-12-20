Blackhawks week ahead: Chicago visits Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes to close out 2016
The Chicago Blackhawks return from the Christmas break with three games: two against Central Division foes and a trip out east. The Hawks host the Jets then visit the Predators and the Hurricanes.
