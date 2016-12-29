About Last Night: Another Haunting Loss for the Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes severely outplay the Pittsburgh Penguins in a meaningful Metropolitan Division showdown on Wednesday night, but they didn't get the result that they wanted. Carolina fell to Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena by a 3-2 regulation time score and got leapfrogged by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference standings as the Bolts defeated Canadiens in overtime.

