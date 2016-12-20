2016-17 Carolina Hurricanes Midterm Report: Goalies
As the Carolina Hurricanes find themselves just one position out of the Wild Card spot, they are still seven points out of that spot. With the midway point of the season approaching, Cam Ward , Eddie Lack , and Michael Leighton have had their trials and tribulations in the crease while also making their mark on the season in a positive way.
