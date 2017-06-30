Tom McCollum back in Red Wings organi...

Tom McCollum back in Red Wings organization after trade with Flames

17 hrs ago

The veteran goaltender, who was a first-round draft pick in 2008, was acquired by the Detroit Red Wings Saturday in a trade with the Calgary Flames for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2017. The Red Wings also signed free agent center Turner Elson to a one-year contract.

Chicago, IL

