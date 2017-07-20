Free Agency Goalies Hockey

In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott swats away the puck during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Calgary, Alberta. "With the spots open to play a majority of the games and be a major contributor and not a backup, there weren't that many spots," Elliott said after signing a $5.5 million deal worth $2.75 million each season with the Philadephia Flyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.