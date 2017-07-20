Free Agency Goalies Hockey

Free Agency Goalies Hockey

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott swats away the puck during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Calgary, Alberta. "With the spots open to play a majority of the games and be a major contributor and not a backup, there weren't that many spots," Elliott said after signing a $5.5 million deal worth $2.75 million each season with the Philadephia Flyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC