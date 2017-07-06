Flames Free Agents: Figuring Out Micheal Ferlands Next Contract

With his contract having come to and end, it's time to look into what kind of deal Micheal Ferland could be receiving Few players become fan favorites the way Micheal Ferland has with fans of the Calgary Flames . In just over 2 seasons as an NHLer, young Ferland has went from a relatively unknown prospect to the surprisingly skilled, yet tough, player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flame For Thought.