Blackhawks sign forward Lance Bouma t...

Blackhawks sign forward Lance Bouma to one-year deal

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Second City Hockey

Bouma, 27, had spent his entire 304-game NHL career with the Calgary Flames , the same team that drafted him in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft . He appeared in 61 games for the Flames last season, totaling three goals and four assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,960 • Total comments across all topics: 282,236,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC