The 2017 offseason took a detour into Silly Season territory well before July 1 this year. Just from the Carolina Hurricanes ' perspective, we have seen Connor Brickley , Vegas Golden Knights Legenda? ; Ryan Murphy , Calgary Flames Legenda? ; another new coach in Charlotte, which is venturing dangerously close to Murphy Brown's Secretary territory; and the Hurricanes actually being mentioned as being in the mix for something other than free-agent leftovers.

