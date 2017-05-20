Zulianello on target in Stockton

Zulianello on target in Stockton

With an ever-increasing resume of success in the goaltending profession, Colin Zulianello provides elite-level instruction both locally and across North America. Set to begin his second season as goaltender coach of the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat, the main affiliate of the Calgary Flames, Zulianello has worked with some of the top netminders from the city and beyond.

