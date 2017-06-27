UFA Targets 2017: Brian Elliott

Brian Elliott had a tough start to his season with the Calgary Flames and an incredibly tough playoffs, but that does not mean he would be a bad fit for the Winnipeg Jets . The Jets have never had a solid goalie situation and unless Connor Hellebuyck is able to fully recover his rookie form, they need to have a solid number one, which is exactly what Elliott is.

