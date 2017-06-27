Travis Hamonic, Mikes Smith ready to ...

Travis Hamonic, Mikes Smith ready to face the heat as Calgary Flames

Flames general manager Brad Treliving introduced defenceman Travis Hamonic and goalie Mike Smith at a news conference after acquiring the two men in trades in the span of a week. Hamonic, 26, came with a gaudy price tag that included next year's first- and second-round draft picks going to the New York Islanders.

