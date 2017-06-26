Toronto Maple Leafs Avoid Making Brutal Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost out to the Calgary Flames for the services of Travis Hamonic this past weekend at the draft. According to the Toronto Sun , the Toronto Maple Leafs offered the New York Islanders James van Riemsdyk and a 1st round pick for Travis Hamonic.
