Nick Foligno Wins 2017 Mark Messier T...

Nick Foligno Wins 2017 Mark Messier Trophy for NHL Leadership

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno won the Mark Messier Leadership Award on Tuesday over Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf and Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano. "Nick looks at leadership as that he represents himself, his family, and our hockey club," president of hockey operations John Davidson said in a statement.

