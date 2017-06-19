NHL draft produces little fireworks beyond 1st pick

Nico Hischier, Miro Heiskanen, and Nolan Patrick pose for photos after being selected during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on Friday in Chicago. After weeks of buzz around the Vegas Golden Knights, so-called protection lists, the expansion draft and a flurry of interesting trades, the draft at United Center came and went with only the occasional flurry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.