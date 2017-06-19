NHL could see more moves ahead of free agency

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving and New York Islanders general manager Garth Snow meet during 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving and New York Islanders general manager Garth Snow meet during 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.