Mike Smith Acquired from the Arizona Coyotes to be the Calgary Flames' New Starter
Well, after all the exciting possibilities of who could be the next starting goaltender for the Calgary Flames, the club has settled on... Mike Smith? The Calgary Flames have acquired 35-year-old Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes, in exchange for prospect D Brandon Hickey, the rights to Chad Johnson and a conditional third rounder. Arizona will retain 25% of Smith's salary.
