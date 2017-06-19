Handicapping Coyotes Coaching Candidates
With the opening of the free agency window just a week away on July 1st, hiring a new coach will be imperative if the team is aiming for a return to the playoffs next year. After the shrewd moves made by John Chayka and the front office on Friday morning, Arizona has pieced together a promising roster, but will need to find the right man behind the bench to mesh their new pieces together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC