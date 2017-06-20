Glens Falls ECHL team seeking new NHL...

Glens Falls ECHL team seeking new NHL partner

The Adirondack Thunder, the Glens Falls-based ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames for the past two seasons, is seeking a new NHL partner for next season. The Thunder, who are now owned by a local group, announced Thursday that they will announce a new affiliation agreement with another team "in the coming weeks."

