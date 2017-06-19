Gaudreau wins 2017 Lady Byng Memorial...

Gaudreau wins 2017 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Calgary Flames left winger Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey has won the 2017 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

