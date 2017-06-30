Flames No Longer Have A "Lack" Of Goaltending
With Mike Smith on board and Brian Elliott and Chad Johnson appearing to be heading elsewhere, the Flames made a trade with the Hurricanes to acquire Eddie Lack. CAR trades Eddie Lack, Ryan Murphy and 7th in 2019 to CGY for Keegan Kanzig and 6th in 2019.
