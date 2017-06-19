Flames land goalie Smith from Coyotes for Johnson, Hickey and conditional pick
The Calgary Flames acquired goaltender Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in exchange for netminder Chad Johnson, defenceman Brandon Hickey and a conditional third-round draft pick. Smith posted a 19-26-9 record for the Coyotes last season.
