CalgaryNext on life support as council votes unanimously in favour of 'Plan B' near Saddledome
"To quote that great author Monty Python: I think it's still sleeping," Ken King said Monday, after city council stopped short of killing the proposal for a combined arena, stadium and fieldhouse just west of downtown. The president of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation , which owns the Calgary Flames and Calgary Stampeders, kept up the 'Parrot Sketch' theme he's developed in talking about the ailing project.
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
