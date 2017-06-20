CalgaryNext on life support as counci...

CalgaryNext on life support as council votes unanimously in favour of 'Plan B' near Saddledome

CBC News

"To quote that great author Monty Python: I think it's still sleeping," Ken King said Monday, after city council stopped short of killing the proposal for a combined arena, stadium and fieldhouse just west of downtown. The president of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation , which owns the Calgary Flames and Calgary Stampeders, kept up the 'Parrot Sketch' theme he's developed in talking about the ailing project.

Chicago, IL

