CalgaryNext on life support as council votes unanimously in favour of 'Plan B' near Saddledome

"To quote that great author Monty Python: I think it's still sleeping," Ken King said Monday, after city council stopped short of killing the proposal for a combined arena, stadium and fieldhouse just west of downtown. The president of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation , which owns the Calgary Flames and Calgary Stampeders, kept up the 'Parrot Sketch' theme he's developed in talking about the ailing project.

