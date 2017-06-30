Calgary Flames Throwback Thursday: De...

Calgary Flames Throwback Thursday: Defeating the Champs

Welcome to another edition of Calgary Flames Throwback Thursday! Today, let's talk about how the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions haven't been able to defeat the Flames for two straight seasons. Well, the Pittsburgh Penguins may have won back-to-back Stanley Cups, but there's one team they haven't been able to beat in both of their champion-winning seasons: the Calgary Flames.

