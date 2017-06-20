Calgary Flames Switch E.C.H.L. Affiliate from Adirondack to Kansas City

The Calgary Flames announced today that they are moving their affiliate from Glens Falls, New York to Kansas City, Missouri. The move ends the Flames three-year marriage to Adirondack where they served as the Flames A.H.L. affiliate as the Adirondack Flames for one year and as their E.C.H.L. Affiliate as the Adirondack Thunder for two years.

