Calgary Flames: Re-Signing RW Kris Versteeg is a Must

After last off-season of RW Kris Versteeg signing a one-year deal with the Calgary Flames, about a dozen NHL teams are interested in the Alberta Native. Lots of changes happen in a year's time, hey? Last season, Kris Versteeg was at the Edmonton Oilers training camp, one of the only teams offering him a spot in their camp.

