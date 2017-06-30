Calgary Flames' Lance Bouma and Winnipeg Jets' Mark Stuart among buyouts

Among the players placed on unconditional waivers for buyout purposes were New Jersey Devils forwards Michael Cammalleri and Devante Smith-Pelly, Florida Panthers forward Jussi Jokinen, Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Mark Stuart and Calgary Flames forward Lance Bouma and defenceman Ryan Murphy. Watch below from February 2016: Calgary Flames forward Lance Bouma speaks to media a day after he, Johnny Gaudreau, and Sean Monahan were benched for the Flames game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.