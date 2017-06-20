Calgary Flames announce 2017-18 pre-s...

Calgary Flames announce 2017-18 pre-season schedule

The Calgary Flames have announced their 2017-18 pre-season schedule, which kicks off with a two team/same day format against the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 18. Calgary will play a total of seven pre-season games, with four being coming at the Scotiabank Saddledome and the other three on the road.

Chicago, IL

