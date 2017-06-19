Calgary Flames 2017 NHL Draft preview 24 minutes ago | Eric Francis
It's unlikely they'll go the trade route at the draft, unless they want to replace the second and third round picks they're missing. After decades of poor drafting, the Flames have done well to stock their cupboards with prospects the last four drafts, which includes nabbing Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan with their last three first rounders.
