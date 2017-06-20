2017 NHL Draft Player Profile: Jonah Gadjovich
Gadjovich currently plys for the Owen Sound Attack and is heading into his 4th season with the team. In his prior three seasons he has seen his offence improve each year, while his PIM have delcined.
