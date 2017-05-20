Time running out for current Calgary ...

Time running out for current Calgary council to ink deal on new Flames arena, Nenshi says

27 min ago Read more: CBC News

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says if a decision isn't made soon regarding a new NHL arena, the matter will have to be put over until after the civic election. If a deal isn't reached on a new arena in Victoria Park in the next few weeks, it might have to wait until after this fall's municipal election, Calgary's mayor says.

